USD/CAD bounces off two-week lows, turns flat around mid-1.2700s

A softer USD exerted some pressure and dragged USD/CAD to two-week lows on Thursday. A modest pullback in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit deeper losses. The USD/CAD pair …
