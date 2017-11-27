It’s a lovely Tuesday morning in Sydney today and I hope you’re back fully immersed in the markets for the week with me. There are some absolutely fantastic opportunities popping up all over my MT4 watch list and we want to be around to take advantage of them!
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Bouncing Off Key Zone - November 27, 2017
- MS Dynamics CRM Developer- 80 CAD/HR- Ottawa, ON- 12 Month Cont - November 27, 2017
- The NZD is the strongest. The CAD is the weakest. NY trading day comes to an end. - November 27, 2017