With Fed minutes, Powell’s testimony and a BoC meeting, it should make for a lively session for traders, with USD/CAD finding itself caught in the crossfire. Starting with volatility (lower panel) we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Braces Itself For Volatility Ahead Of Powell and BoC [Video]
With Fed minutes, Powell’s testimony and a BoC meeting, it should make for a lively session for traders, with USD/CAD finding itself caught in the crossfire. Starting with volatility (lower panel) we …