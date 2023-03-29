The CAD is trading at its highest against the USD since the early part of March. Economists at Scotiabank expect the USD/CAD pair to challenge the low 1.35s on a move under the 1.3570 support.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Break below 1.3570 to pave the way for a test of the low 1.35 region – Scotiabank - March 29, 2023
- 3D CAD for Manufacturing Market Forecast Report 2023-2030 - March 29, 2023
- CAD/CAM Dental Systems Market Growth and Forecast till 2030 - March 29, 2023