Economists at Scotiabank note that the pair could suffer significant losses on a break under key support at 1.3075. Ongoing downside pressur …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Break below critical support at 1.3075 to open up downside potential – Scotiabank - September 8, 2022
- GBP/CAD trap trade in progress - September 8, 2022
- USD/CAD: Loonie will continue to struggle on increasing recession fears – Commerzbank - September 8, 2022