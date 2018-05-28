USD/CAD edged above the May high of 1.2997 to the best levels since March. The high so far is 1.2999 as offers at the big figure cap the move. The US and UK are on holiday so it’s a tough time to draw any conclusions but Canada is open and with oil prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- For USD/CAD, 1.3000 is more than a round number— Confluence Detector - May 28, 2018
- USD/CAD breaks 1.30 in thin trade - May 28, 2018
- FxWirePro: CAD/JPY trades lower on weak crude oil prices, good to sell on rallies - May 28, 2018