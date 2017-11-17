USD/CAD Breaks Higher

Good day trader. Let’s take a quick peek at USD/CAD. USD/CAD is breaking higher, now trading above the upper channel line, which is a suggestion for more gains. We see wave 3 of 5) in progress, towards the Fibonacci projection zone of 161.8.
