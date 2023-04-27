USD/CAD snaps six days of losses, eyeing a drop below 1.3600. The Gross Domestic Product in the US expanded less than estimates, while unemployment claims rose less than forecast. USD/CAD Price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD breaks losing streak, poised for a dip below 1.3600 on mixed US data - April 27, 2023
- Canadian Dollar technical forecast: USD/CAD coils within 2023 range - April 27, 2023
- CAD in Industrial Machinery Market Revenue By 2031 - April 27, 2023