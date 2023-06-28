The USD/CAD pair builds on the previous day’s goodish rebound from the 1.3115 area, or its lowest level since September 2022 and gains positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD builds on softer Canadian CPI-inspired recovery from YTD low, retakes 1.3200 - June 28, 2023
- CAD narrows to 0.2 per cent of GDP in Q4 on account of moderation in trade deficit - June 28, 2023
- Readers Share Their Thoughts on Salespeople, Lab-Grown Diamonds, CAD Design and More - June 27, 2023