USD bull momentum is weakening and spot is pressuring, if only gently, important support in the upper 1.36s (40-DMA at 1.3699 and trend support at 1.3660).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units declares CAD 0.4514 dividend - November 20, 2023
- USD/CAD: Bull momentum is weakening – Scotiabank - November 20, 2023
- Purpose Fund Corp. – Purpose Real Estate Income Fund declares CAD 0.072 dividend - November 20, 2023