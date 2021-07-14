BOC may keep benchmark rates unchanged but can continue on bond purchase tapering. USD/CAD picks up bids to 1.2521, up 0.05% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The Loonie pair jumped the most …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD: Bullish impulsive above 1.2500 hinges on BOC announcements - July 13, 2021
- Ultra Librarian to provide free 3D Vishay CAD models - July 13, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – USD/CAD Rises Following U.S. CPI Report - July 13, 2021