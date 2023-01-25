USD/CAD picks up bids to reverse post-BoC losses, eyes the first weekly gain in six. BoC matches market forecasts of 0.25% rate hike but rate outlook, comments from Governor Macklem flashed mixed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bulls attack 1.3400 on softer Oil price, mixed clues from BoC, US Q4 GDP eyed - January 25, 2023
- UISD/CAD Price Analysis: Post BoC stop hunt underway, 38.2% and 61.8% ratios eyed - January 25, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar counting down to BoC meeting - January 25, 2023