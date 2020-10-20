USD/CAD added to the overnight goodish bounce and gained traction for the second straight day. A softer tone surrounding oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.3200 mark - October 20, 2020
- USD/CAD turns positive on the day and approaches 1.3200 level - October 19, 2020
- USD/CAD yawns as retail sales slides - October 19, 2020