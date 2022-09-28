Bearish oil prices undermine the loonie and support prospects for additional gains. The USD/CAD pair regains positive traction on Wednesday and climbs back closer to the YTD peak touched earlier this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bulls await sustained move beyond 1.3800 amid rallying USD, weaker oil prices - September 28, 2022
- Samsung Galaxy S23 CAD renders emerge revealing new camera design - September 28, 2022
- Closing Bell: BMO Eql Wgt US Hcare Hdgd To CAD ETF down on Tuesday (ZUH) - September 28, 2022