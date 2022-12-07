USD/CAD grinds near the highest levels in a month, pauses three-day uptrend. Mixed sentiment keeps US Dollar on the front foot, WTI crude oil fades bounce off yearly low. BOC is expected to announce 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bulls brace for BOC’s interest rate hike amid downbeat oil prices, firmer US Dollar - December 6, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears battle it out at key structure - December 6, 2022
- Daily Outlook and Review: BoC Eyed; USD/CAD Approaching Resistance - December 6, 2022