USD/CAD seesaws near the five-week high. Speculations that Russia will backtrack from production cuts, surprise build in API stockpiles triggered WTI’s drop. US-China trade tussle gains additional …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Bulls cheer WTI weakness, risk-off ahead of Canadian CPI - November 20, 2019
- Wilkins Lays The Groundwork For BOC To Ease | AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD - November 19, 2019
- USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Greenback spikes up and approaches three-day highs against CAD - November 19, 2019