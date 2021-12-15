USD/CAD bulls denied a free lunch despite hawkish Fed

Despite the hawkish Fed, USD/CAD drops into the abyss. Commodities turning around and FX follows the weaker US dollar. Despite a seismic shift in the Federal Reserve’s dot plot and language with …
