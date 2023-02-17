Dovish BoC comments versus hawkish Fed talks keeps the buyers hopeful. Oil price weakness, upbeat US data add strength to the upside momentum. USD/CAD grinds higher past 1.3450 as bulls keep the reins …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bulls eye monthly hurdle near 1.3480 amid softer Oil price, downbeat BoC talks - February 16, 2023
- Factors behind moderating CAD, how it will impact markets - February 16, 2023
- Baylin Technologies Announces Receipt of Over $1.5M CAD in Purchase Orders for its Satcom Division - February 16, 2023