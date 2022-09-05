USD/CAD grinds higher around the monthly top, sidelined of late. Oil prices cheer energy crisis, receding hawkish hopes from the Fed. Labor Day holiday in the US, Canada trouble the pair traders. BOC, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bulls keep reins around 1.3150 despite firmer oil prices, US/Canada holiday - September 5, 2022
- CAD/USD Weekly Forecast: Next moving up to resistance level 0.7752 and 0.7855 - September 5, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pierces immediate hurdle on the way to 1.3200 - September 4, 2022