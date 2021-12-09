USD/CAD bulls steping in and eye correction towards 61.8% golden ratio

USD/CAD bulls looking for a significant correction in the days ahead. Hourly inverse H&S is compelling in USD/CAD, eyes on daily 61.8% Fibo. US CPI is the next key event following BoC and ahead of Fed …
