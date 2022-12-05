USD/CAD seesaws around a one-week high as bulls flirt with the 1.3600 threshold following a strong run-up to cross the previous key resistances. That said, the Loonie pair’s latest moves appear less …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bulls take a breather around 1.3600 as Oil steadies after a slump, BOC eyed - December 5, 2022
- USD/CAD rallies to three-day highs around 1.3580s post upbeat US Services PMI - December 5, 2022
- Imagen Technologies Announces FDA Clearance of Aorta-CAD - December 5, 2022