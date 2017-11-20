USD/CAD: Canadian Consumer Price Index

The Canadian Dollar weakened against the Greenback on Friday, as the reports showed some cooling in the country’s consumer inflation. The USD/CAD currency pair strengthened 35 base points or 0.27% to touch the intraday high in the 1.2820 area, but managed …
