The Canadian dollar traded sideways in a USD/CAD $1.3341-89 range overnight, as price action continues to be determined by ever-shifting U.S. dollar sentiment. The greenback has had a good week and is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Adrift in Bearish Waters - September 25, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.3450 In Sight - September 25, 2020
- Rogers announces CAD 3 bln investment proposal to benefit Quebec - September 25, 2020