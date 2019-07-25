(MENAFN – Baystreet.ca) The Canadian dollar moved aimlessly in a narrow range overnight. Price action was contained as FX traders bided their time until the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Green Ichimoku Clouds Questioning the Downturn - July 25, 2019
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Adrift - July 25, 2019
- USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback advancing to daily highs, testing 1.3158 resistance - July 25, 2019