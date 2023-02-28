GBPUSD outperforms on EU/UK Northern Ireland deal. – US dollar opens mixed ahead of month end flows. USDCAD snapshot open 1.3565-69, overnight range 1.3563-1.3604, close 1.3575, WTI $76.89, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar awaiting Q4 GDP data. - February 28, 2023
- Winpak Ltd. declares CAD 0.03 dividend - February 28, 2023
- USD/CAD: Ongoing pressure higher towards a retest of the 1.37 area – Scotiabank - February 28, 2023