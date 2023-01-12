USDJPY tanks on speculation of BoJ tightening tweaks – US CPI expected to fall to 6.5% y/y from 7.1% y/y in November – US dollar opens defensively, CAD mostly unchanged USDCAD snapshot open 1.3424-28, …
