Risk sentiment turns positive on US rate cut optimism. – Oil prices grind higher. – US dollar on the defensive but opens mixed. GBP outperforms. USDCAD snapshot: open 1.3416-20, overnight range 1.3413 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar becoming overbought - April 4, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears moved in, eyeing the 200-day EMA - April 4, 2023
- USD/CAD: Loonie Weakens After Six Straight Days of Gains as Trade Turns Risk-Off - April 4, 2023