USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Boosted by Positive Risk Sentiment

The Canadian dollar traded aimlessly despite a jump in global risk sentiment sparked by a Chinese equity market rally. The Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 soared 5.7% after a front-page editorial in a …
