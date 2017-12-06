The Canadian dollar depreciated on Wednesday after a wait-and-see statement from the Bank of Canada (BoC) and falling oil prices. The BoC kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.00 percent. The central bank did mention a strong job growth and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Drops After BoC Keeps Rate Unchanged Signals Caution - December 6, 2017
- USD/CAD Rallies Higher on BoC Rate Decision - December 6, 2017
- USD/CAD heads for biggest gain in a month after BoC - December 6, 2017