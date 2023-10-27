No support for Canadian dollar from BoC decision. – US Q3 GDP and ECB rate decision ahead. – US dollar grinds higher with rising Treasury yields. USDCAD: open 1.3793-97 ,overnight range 1.3790-1.3821, …
