Fed officials calling for 50 bp hikes sour risk sentiment. – Equities extend losses as Treasury yields rise, – US dollar extends gains overnight, posed to finish week on strong note. USDCAD snapshot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar falls through support - February 18, 2023
- 3D CAD Software Market 2023 : Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - February 17, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO US Dividend Hedged To CAD ETF down on Friday (ZUD) - February 17, 2023