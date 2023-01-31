– Cautious start to busy week. – FOMC meeting headlines risk events – US dollar opens narrowly mixed after subdued overnight session. USDCAD snapshot open 1.3316-20, overnight range 1.3302-1.3352, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar firming - January 31, 2023
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Rate News: GBP/CAD Traded Erratically As UK Political Chaos Escalated - January 31, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pierces monthly resistance line but 21-DMA probes bulls - January 30, 2023