The U.S. Federal Reserve released details of its previously announced corporate bond-buying program yesterday. Equity, oil, and FX traders reacted like it was a cure for COVID-19. Wall Street …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Flips, Flops, and Flies - June 16, 2020
- USD/CAD: In the short-term global environment will be crucial for the downside potential – Danske Bank - June 16, 2020
- USD/CAD limited at 1.3625, returns below 1.3600 - June 16, 2020