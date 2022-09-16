USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Flirting with Disaster

Fears of sharply higher US interest rates stoke US dollar gains – GBPUSD drops to 1985 levels – US dollar extends gains across the board USDCAD Snapshot open 1.3280-84, overnight range 1.3230-1.3294, …
