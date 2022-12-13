US CPI expected to cool to 7.3% from 7.7% y/y – Positive risk sentiment lifting stocks and sinking US dollar – US dollar opens little changed from close then drifts lower in early NY trading USDCAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar gains ahead of US inflation data - December 13, 2022
- India facing triple whammy of CAD, fiscal and trade deficit, says Adhir Rajan - December 13, 2022
- USD/CAD sinks like a stone after US CPI data miss - December 13, 2022