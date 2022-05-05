USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Gets a Fed-Boost

USDCAD Snapshot: open 1.2742-46, overnight range 1.2715-1.2763, previous close 1.2737, WTI open $107.93, Gold open $1,897.70 The Canadian dollar soared in the wake of the FOMC meeting yesterday and …
