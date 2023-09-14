US CPI forecast to rise 3.6% y/y compared to 3.2% in July. – US dollar maintains minor bid ahead of inflation report. USDCAD open: 1.3557-61, overnight range: 1.3548-1.35764, close 1.3555, WTI $89.39, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar getting an oil change. - September 14, 2023
- Closing Bell: RBC US Banks Yield Index ETF CAD down on Wednesday (RUBY) - September 14, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pair consolidates below 1.3550, focus on US economic data - September 14, 2023