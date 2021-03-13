USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar has Bullish Bias

The Canadian dollar rallied yesterday and consolidated those gains overnight. FX traders focused on a surge in U.S. 10-year yields that climbed from 1.518% to 1.605%. That move soured risk sentiment, …
