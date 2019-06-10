USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Higher After US and Canadian Jobs Report

The Canadian dollar rose on Friday as employment reports in both countries told different stories. The Canadian jobs data impressed by beating expectations with a 27,700 job gain. The forecasts were …
