The Canadian dollar rose on Friday and on a weekly basis gained 0.40 percent versus the dollar. The loonie is trading at 1.3026 despite the Bank of Canada (BoC) holding the Canadian benchmark …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Higher as Dollar Faced Fed Cut Pressure - July 15, 2019
- USD/CAD – Loonie Gaining Slowly - July 12, 2019
- USD/CAD extends steady recovery from multi-month lows post-US PPI, still in the red - July 12, 2019