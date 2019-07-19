USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Higher as Fed Increases Downward Pressure on USD

The Canadian dollar rose 0.17 percent versus the greenback on Thursday as NY Fed Chief John Williams made it clear that not only would the Fed cut in the near term, it could take a proactive deeper …
