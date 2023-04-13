The markets expect the current rate-tightening cycle to end soon, with a few rate cuts expected by the end of the year. USD/CAD is testing support at 1.3436. Below, there is support at 1.3356. 1.3486 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar hits 2-month high as BoC pauses again - April 13, 2023
- Industrial CAD Market Outlook and Forecast till 2031 - April 13, 2023
- USD/CAD finds demand below 1.3430 as hawkish Fed bets remain solid despite US CPI cools - April 13, 2023