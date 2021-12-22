USD/CAD – Canadian dollar ignores higher oil prices

WTI climbs with falling US crude inventories – Hopes Omicron is less severe than Delta improves risk tone – US dollar opens softer; safe-haven currencies underperform USDCAD Snapshot: Open 1.2905-09, …
