BoC Deputy Governor says future rate decisions will be data-dependent – Risk sentiment is upbeat, and stocks post gains – US dollar opens mixed compared to the close but remains on the defensive.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar is rangebound again - December 9, 2022
- Canopy USA Converts CAD$125.5 Million in TerrAscend Debt to Exchangeable Shares at CAD$5.10 per Share - December 9, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Holds steady above 1.3600, seems poised to appreciate further - December 9, 2022