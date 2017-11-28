USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Lower After Strong US Consumer Confidence

The Canadian dollar depreciated on Tuesday with the US dollar gaining on confident consumers and improving housing prices in the United States. Canadian producer prices rose 1.0 percent in October thanks to auto prices being sensitive to a currency …
