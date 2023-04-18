Risk sentiment turns negative. – US and Canadian economic calendars are empty. – US dollar consolidates Friday’s gains-CAD outperforms. USDCAD snapshot: open 1.3360-64, overnight range 1.3345-1.3374, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar mildly bullish - April 17, 2023
- Closing Bell: The Bitcoin Fund CAD down on Monday (QBTC) - April 17, 2023
- Closing Bell: Ishares SP US Small Cap ETF CAD Hdg up on Monday (XSMH) - April 17, 2023