Hawkish Powell sends Treasury yields soaring – Oil prices rise on supply concerns – US dollar opens on mixed note-JPY sharply lower USDCAD Snapshot: open 1.2611-15, overnight range-1.2573-1.2622, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Modestly Higher - March 22, 2022
- Pound Canadian Dollar Outlook, News: GBP/CAD Rebounds On UK Inflation, Spring Budget Optimism - March 22, 2022
- USD/CAD Tests Resistance At 1.2625 - March 22, 2022