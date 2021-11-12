USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Near Support

The Canadian dollar consolidated losses in subdued trading overnight. USD/CAD traded sideways in Asia, then poked its head above $1.2600 in Europe before inching back to $1.2588 in New York. The …
