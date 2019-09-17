USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Rallies with Oil Prices

(MENAFN – Baystreet.ca) The Canadian dollar gapped higher in Asia when oil prices surged upwards. West Texas Intermediate jumped to $63.15 U.S./barrel after closing on Friday at $54.83/b after …
