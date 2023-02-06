– Friday’s US data changes the narrative of the Fed outlook – US 10-year Treasury yield soars – US dollar hangs on to Friday’s gains. USDCAD snapshot open 1.3439-44, overnight range 1.3399-1.3444, …
